Lakeville South football coach resigns amid police investigation into unauthorized computer access

The head football coach at Lakeville South High School has resigned after being placed on administrative leave.

According to a spokesperson for Lakeville Area Schools, Tyler Krebs was placed on leave from his teaching position pending completion of an investigation. As of Monday, the district confirmed he had resigned from his coaching position as well.

Krebs was not present at last Friday’s game against Eastview. The district confirmed his resignation Monday afternoon in an email to parents.

Apple Valley Police said Monday that Krebs is under active criminal investigation relating to unauthorized computer access. A spokesperson for the department said he could not elaborate any further, as it was an active investigation.

Prior to coaching at Lakeville South, Krebs was head football coach at Burnsville High School. He’s also a graduate of Lakeville High School.