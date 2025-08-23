Lake Street shooting leaves 3 men injured in Minneapolis

The Brief Two men were found injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Another man reported being injured from the same shooting later that night. No arrests have been announced, and all men are expected to survive.



Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting on Lake Street that left three men injured.

Minneapolis shooting injures 3 men

What we know:

Minneapolis police said they responded to a reported shooting just after 2 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Lake Street East and Stevens Avenue South.

Officers then found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were then taken to the hospital.

Later in the day, just after 9:30 p.m., a third man reported he was struck by gunfire from the same incident. The man reported he initially didn't know he was hit, but had someone call 911 when he realized he was wounded.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been released.