Lake Minnetonka July 4 fireworks could be in peril without new sponsor

The Brief The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce says it's seeking a new sponsor for next year's Fourth of July fireworks display. The event has been ongoing since the late 1800s and brings as many as 10,000 people to the area. Chamber officials say their tax status, changes in funding and legal limitations no longer allow them to host the fireworks.



One of the longest-standing Fourth of July fireworks displays in the Twin Cities could be in peril if it doesn’t find a new sponsor in 2026.

Lake Minnetonka fireworks

What we know:

The Fourth of July fireworks celebration over Lake Minnetonka could have seen its last celebration this year.

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday they’re no longer able to fund-raise or produce the fireworks display. The chamber is a 501 (c6), and officials say they can no longer sponsor the event due to changes in funding and legal limitations.

The fireworks are typically launched from Excelsior Bay and can be viewed from Commons Park.

The display started in the late 1800s, and has been known to draw as many as 10,000 people to the area.

"Despite exploring every viable path forward, we have reached a point where we must seek support from a partner organization that is better equipped to take on this important role," officials said in a statement.

Seeking a partner

Why you should care:

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce says it’s seeking a 501 (c3) with the ability to fund-raise to step in and take over the event. Chamber officials say they will provide the historical data, planning documents, vendor contracts and guidance to help keep the event going.

Over the years, the chamber has had help from the Excelsior Fire District, South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, Hennepin County Water Patrol and the cities of Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood and Tonka Bay to present the fireworks.

What's next:

Chamber officials say they will continue to host the morning Firecracker Run and Kid’s Parade, as well as post-race entertainment in the downtown area.