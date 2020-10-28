Lake City firefighter dies in crash, residents asked to change porch lights to red in his honor

article

A Lake City firefighter died in a crash in southwestern Minnesota Tuesday.

The Lake City Fire Department said emergency responders responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after midnight and pulled firefighter Clayton Brandt from his vehicle.

Brandt was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Lake City before being airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He was taken off life support at 7:18 p.m. and died shortly afterward, according to the fire department.

The fire department is asking residents to change their porch lights to red to honor Brandt and his service to Lake City.