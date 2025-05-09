La Crescent police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (FOX 9) - The La Crescent Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday.
Missing girl
The backstory:
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for 15-year-old Jordan Provo. She was last seen leaving the 400 block of South Third Street on May 8.
Jordan is 5-feet-tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and red/black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue jean shorts with beads on them.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is requested to contact the La Crescent Police Department at 507-895-4414.
The Source: This report uses information from a Minnesota BCA missing person press release.