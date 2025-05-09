La Crescent police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

article

The Brief Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Jordan Provo. She was last seen on May 8 leaving the 400 block of South Third Street in La Crescent. Police say she was wearing a gray tank top and blue jean shorts with beads on them.



The La Crescent Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday.

Missing girl

The backstory:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for 15-year-old Jordan Provo. She was last seen leaving the 400 block of South Third Street on May 8.

Jordan is 5-feet-tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and red/black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue jean shorts with beads on them.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is requested to contact the La Crescent Police Department at 507-895-4414.