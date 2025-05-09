Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, South Beltrami County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, Clay County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, Norman County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Isanti County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Benton County, Redwood County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Kandiyohi County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Wright County, Renville County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Chisago County, Stearns County, Brown County, Pope County, Swift County, Le Sueur County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Rock County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, North Clearwater County

La Crescent police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 9, 2025 1:39pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

Pictured is missing 15-year-old Jordan Provo. (Photo provided by the Minnesota BCA) (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Jordan Provo.
    • She was last seen on May 8 leaving the 400 block of South Third Street in La Crescent. 
    • Police say she was wearing a gray tank top and blue jean shorts with beads on them. 

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (FOX 9) - The La Crescent Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday. 

Missing girl

The backstory:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for 15-year-old Jordan Provo. She was last seen leaving the 400 block of South Third Street on May 8. 

Jordan is 5-feet-tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and red/black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue jean shorts with beads on them. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is requested to contact the La Crescent Police Department at 507-895-4414. 

The Source: This report uses information from a Minnesota BCA missing person press release.

Missing PersonsMinnesota