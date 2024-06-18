Krispy Kreme 'Friends' donuts offered for sitcom's 30th anniversary -- but only in the UK

article

Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" can enjoy a bit of nostalgia from the show with a new offering from Krispy Kreme.

The North Carolina-based company is launching new "Friends" donuts inspired by the show celebrating its 30th anniversary.

These new treats are available now through Friday at stores to customers in the United Kingdom.

The donut collection features four flavors and pays homage to some of the popular show’s best moments.

"Friends" is an original glazed donut with chocolate icing, sprinkles, and white chocolate. "We were on a coffee break" is a glazed donut featuring caffè latte flavor icing, chocolate swirl, frosting, and a white choc topper. "Trifle" is a strawberry and custard-filled donut, topped with chocolate curls and green sprinkles. "How You Doin'?" is a classic ring doughnut dipped in purple icing with mango and passionfruit flavor frosting.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



