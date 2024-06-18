Krispy Kreme 'Friends' donuts offered for sitcom's 30th anniversary -- but only in the UK

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
16
Tornado Warning
from TUE 2:51 PM CDT until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Tornado Warning
from TUE 2:46 PM CDT until TUE 3:15 PM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:13 PM CDT until TUE 8:15 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 2:48 PM CDT until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:25 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:27 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:26 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County

Krispy Kreme 'Friends' donuts offered for sitcom's 30th anniversary -- but only in the UK

By Daniel Miller
Published  June 18, 2024 10:48am CDT
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Friends-Krispy-Kreme-donuts.jpg article

FILE-Side-by-side photo of the cast of "Friends" and a box of Krispy Kreme donuts. ("Friends photo by (Photo by Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) (Krispy Kreme photo by Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" can enjoy a bit of nostalgia from the show with a new offering from Krispy Kreme

The North Carolina-based company is launching new "Friends" donuts inspired by the show celebrating its 30th anniversary. 

These new treats are available now through Friday at stores to customers in the United Kingdom.

The donut collection features four flavors and pays homage to some of the popular show’s best moments. 

  1. "Friends" is an original glazed donut with chocolate icing, sprinkles, and white chocolate.
  2. "We were on a coffee break" is a glazed donut featuring caffè latte flavor icing, chocolate swirl, frosting, and a white choc topper.
  3. "Trifle" is a strawberry and custard-filled donut, topped with chocolate curls and green sprinkles.
  4. "How You Doin'?" is a classic ring doughnut dipped in purple icing with mango and passionfruit flavor frosting.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 