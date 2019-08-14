Kitten gets stuck in car air vent, White Bear Mitsubishi staff jumps to action

White Bear Mitsubishi is celebrating after staff helped rescue a kitten that got stuck in a car Tuesday afternoon.

White Bear Mitsubishi owner Richard Herod said a driver rescued the kitten and, on the way home, the kitten got out of the carrier and crawled underneath the vent.

First the driver went to a repair shop, but staff said they couldn't help. So, the driver went to White Bear Mitsubishi to get help retrieving the kitten.

Herod said it took a few employees about 15-20 minutes to get the furry friend out.