Kirby Puckett's World Series home in Brooklyn Park going up for sale

The former home of a Minnesota Twins legend will soon be hitting the market in the Twin Cities metro.

Kirby Puckett won two World Series with the Twins and now the Brooklyn Park home he lived in at the time could be yours.

The former home of Minnesota Twins legend Kirby Puckett is going up for sale. The seller will be including their Puckett memorabilia in the sale. (JP Willman Realty Twin Cities)

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is priced at $485,000 on Zillow and will be listed by The Twin Cities Team.

While it has been decades since Puckett lived there, the home has plenty of star power, including his original built-in trophy case. The sellers are also including their collection of Puckett memorabilia to keep with the home.

The former home of Minnesota Twins legend Kirby Puckett is going up for sale. One of the features includes a bar. (The Twin Cities Team)

The home features a bar in the basement, which according to rumors has a hidden compartment, however, the current homeowners never were able to find it, according to realtor Brandon Johnson.

The property also has a gazebo overlooking the pond, making it the only house within the homeowners association to have one.

The listing goes live on Friday and an open house is scheduled for Saturday.

