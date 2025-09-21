U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison hosts packed Town Hall on gun violence prevention

The Brief U.S. Representative Kelly Morrison held a town hall in Plymouth Sunday on gun violence prevention. The Democratic Congresswoman called for stronger gun control, while some attendees said they think the solution should focus on mental health resources. Annunciation Catholic Church and School parents shared their stories during the event.



U.S. Representative Kelly Morrison, for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, hosted a gun violence prevention town hall in Plymouth on Sunday.

Wayzata Central Middle School was packed with community members discussing ideas of what would be the best path forward.

Sharp divide

The backstory:

A mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis last month took the lives of two children and left many others injured.

Local perspective:

Annunciation Catholic Church and School parents shared personal stories at the event and urged lawmakers to do something to help keep children safe.

"My son was an honorary pallbearer at his friend’s funeral. How is this our reality," said Stephanie Moscetti, an Annunciation parent. "I’m not here to advocate for a particular solution. That’s our elected officials’ job. Our kids deserve safe schools. They deserve safe childhoods where they can play and learn."

Rep. Morrison calls for stricter gun laws

What they're saying:

Before the town hall started, community members gathered to discuss solutions they are advocating for.

The Democratic Congresswoman called for stricter gun laws.

"The trauma of gun violence is felt widely by a community, and it doesn’t go away when the event is over. This shouldn’t be the way we live. It doesn’t have to be. But we’re not powerless. Gun violence is a preventable tragedy – and there are things we can do to make our kids and our communities safer," Morrison said. "There isn’t one single policy that will end this public health crisis, but there are steps that we can take immediately. Banning assault weapons."

GOP’s focus

The other side:

Republicans and gun rights groups said the focus should be on addressing the root causes of violence.

"People need to come up with viable solutions for dealing with people who have a criminal record. And we should definitely be watching people that are emotionally unstable," said David Smith, a community member. "I would like to see violence addressed by different groups of people getting together and not pointing the finger at firearms or guns in general. Just basically deal with individual problems that they’re having."