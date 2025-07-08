8 kayakers rescued after getting stranded on Sauk River

article

The Brief Eight kayakers were rescued from the Sauk River on Saturday. The group departed from Eagle Park before running into several areas of low-hanging trees. They were able to make it to the shoreline before being saved. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to use caution or avoid the river until the water levels recede.



Eight kayakers were rescued after becoming stranded on the Sauk River in Stearns County over the holiday weekend.

What happened:

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday about several stranded kayakers on the Sauk River near County Road 139 in Rockville.

The group of kayakers had launched from Eagle Park but ran into several areas of low-hanging trees in the water. They were able to reach a nearby shoreline before being rescued. No injuries were reported, but two kayaks were lost downstream.

Due to the high water levels, strong currents and numerous low-hanging or submerged trees, the sheriff’s office is urging the public to use caution or avoid recreating on the river until the water recedes.

Big picture view:

This follows a similar incident on the Crow River in St. Michael, where eight people were rescued after their tubes tipped over on the Fourth of July. While some made it to shore, others were found hanging onto a tree branch. No injuries were reported.