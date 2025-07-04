Crow River rescue: 8 people tip their tubes near St. Michael

The Brief Wright County deputies helped rescue a group of people who tipped their tubes over in the Crow River near St. Michael. Some held onto tree branches after their tubes tipped and were unable to swim to shore. No injuries were reported.



A group of people tubing the Crow River needed some help from Wright County deputies after they all tipped their tubes on July 4.

Crow River rescue

Deputies responded to a 911 call just before 10 a.m. that reported several people had tipped their tubes in the river and were hanging on to tree branches in the 11000 block of 36th Circle Northeast in St. Michael.

Deputies then found a man and a juvenile male hanging onto a tree branch who were unable to swim to shore.

Authorities later learned there were a total of eight people, two adults and six juveniles, who had tipped their tubes and were last seen floating downstream.

Everyone in the group was either rescued from the river by the authorities or were able to make it to shore. No injuries were reported.