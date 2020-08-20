Kanye West bounced from the ballot in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5-1 on Thursday to boot rapper Kanye West from the November ballot, ruling that West's team got his paperwork in too late.

In Minnesota, West has also filed paperwork to run as a third-party presidential candidate. The Secretary of State's office is currently reviewing his petition.

Tuesday, representatives for the rapper-turned-candidate filed paperwork in Minnesota to get him on the ballot, just before the deadline. For the state, candidates are required to turn in 2,000 signatures.

Democrats viewed West's effort as political maneuvering to give President Trump an advantage in Minnesota, with DFL Chairman Ken Martin calling it a "pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump."

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State said it could take up to ten days to review the petition for West.