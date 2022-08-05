Kandiyohi County crash kills 3, critically injures 1

Three people were killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kaniyohi County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol four people in a Lexus SUV traveling north on County Road 7 near Saint Johns Township collided in an intersection with a semi truck traveling Eastbound on Highway 40 around 5:54 p.m.

Three people in the SUV, a 41-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, and a 64-year-old woman were killed. A 25-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injures.

At this time it is unknown of alcohol was involved.