K9 helps uncover meth in package at Post Office in Hibbing
HIBBING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A K9 helped uncover 5 pounds of meth in a package at the U.S. Post Office in Hibbing on Monday, according to authorities.
A press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Lake Superior Violent Offenders Task Force K9 Murphy was called into a narcotics investigation with the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Murphy sniffed a suspicious package and indicated the presence of narcotics.
A search warrant of the package then revealed about 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
The investigation resulted in two people being taken into custody.