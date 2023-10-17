K9 helps uncover meth in package at Post Office in Hibbing

article

A K9 helped uncover 5 pounds of meth in a package at the U.S. Post Office in Hibbing on Monday, according to authorities.

A press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Lake Superior Violent Offenders Task Force K9 Murphy was called into a narcotics investigation with the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Murphy sniffed a suspicious package and indicated the presence of narcotics.

A search warrant of the package then revealed about 5 pounds of methamphetamine.

The investigation resulted in two people being taken into custody.