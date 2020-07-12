Juvenile injured in shooting near party in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Police are investigating after a juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday night in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to police, at 11:29 p.m., officers were on scene at a loud party in the 7900 block of Beard Avenue North when a shooting occurred in the 7900 Block of Lad Parkway North.

Officers moved to the shooting scene and found one juvenile victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The case is still under investigation.