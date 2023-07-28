Man falls out of car, sustains injuries in Kandiyohi County

Early Friday a juvenile passenger was reported to have fallen out of a moving car, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene in Hawick, Minnesota, where the passenger had fallen out of the rear seat of an SUV and out of the vehicle. The 27-year-old from Richmond MN was transported by ambulance to the St. Cloud hospital for his injuries.

The other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were all juveniles.

The incident remains under investigation.