Judge orders Dogukan Gunaydin’s release from ICE custody

The Brief A U.S. District Court judge has ordered the release of University of Minnesota student Dogukan Gunaydin from ICE custody. Gunaydin has been in ICE custody since March 27, stemming from a 2023 drunk driving arrest. Earlier this month, a judge ruled Gunaydin couldn't be deported while he went through court hearings.



A judge has ordered the release of University of Minnesota student Dogukan Gunaydin from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

According to court documents, a U.S. District Court judge issued the order Wednesday afternoon. He could be released as early as Thursday. The Departmen of Homeland Security had been trying to deport Gunaydin for the last two months over a 2023 arrest for gross misdemeanor drunk driving.

Judge rules Gunaydin can’t be deported

What we know:

Earlier this month, a judge ruled Gunaydin couldn’t be deported over a 2023 arrest for drunk driving. He had remained in ICE custody and had been there since March 27, after being taken into custody near his St. Paul apartment.

Gunaydin remains in ICE custody

Why you should care:

The government revoked Gunaydin’s student visa and began deportation proceedings against him because of a previous drunk driving offense in which his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

DHS argues the 2023 arrest makes him a risk to public safety and warrants returning him to his native Turkey.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled Minnesota State University-Mankato student Mohammed Hoque should be released. He was one of five Mankato students to have had their F1 student status terminated by DHS without notice.

The Source: FOX 9's Paul Blume broke the story on social, and previous reporting on Dogukan Gunaydin's detainment.

