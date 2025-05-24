Jordan murder leads to man's arrest 4 months later

article

The Brief A man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman found in Jordan back in January. John Joseph Peterson, 41, is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Tabitha Renee Justice. The woman was found dead inside an abandoned home after she was declared missing.



Authorities say murder charges were filed against a man who they believe fatally shot a woman back in January.

Man charged in Jordan murder

Jordan police announced that John Joseph Peterson, 41, of Jordan, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Tabitha Renee Justice.

During the search for Justice back on January 28, 2025, Jordan police searched an abandoned property on Quaker Avenue and discovered her body. Investigators found she had been shot in the head.

Online records show Justice used to live in the home back in 2023.

When murder charges were filed in late May 2025, Peterson was being held at the Le Suer County Jail for unrelated charges, police say.

Authorities say Peterson will be taken to Scott County to be arraigned for the murder charge there.