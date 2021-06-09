Joint Base San Antonio Lackland on active shooter lockdown, officials say

Military officials confirmed to FOX Television Stations that Joint Base San Antonio Lackland was on lockdown Wednesday amid reports of an active shooter.



A spokesperson wouldn’t provide a reason for the lockdown but said it began around 12:25 Central Time. The base posted on Twitter a warning about an active shooter.



"Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN," the base wrote on Twitter.

According to FOX 29, the base sent out an alert to personnel.

