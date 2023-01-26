John Mayer's spring Tour coming to Xcel Energy Center April 1

article

It's winter, and while we're waiting on the world to change, John Mayer has announced a spring tour that includes a stop in St. Paul.

Mayer’s Solo Tour, which will feature full acoustic sets, will roll into the Xcel Energy Center Saturday, April 1.

Along with the acoustic set, the tour will host several special performances on electric guitar and piano.

Openers for the concert will include, Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and another guest to be announced.

Presale starts Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. with general ticket sales starting Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.