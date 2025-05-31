Job Corps center in St. Paul sends students home after federal funding terminated

The Brief Job Corps students are being sent home after federal spending cuts. The program originated in 1964 and offers education and vocational training to Americans between the ages of 16 and 24. Students were told they have until June 6 to transition out of Job Corp.



Federal funding cuts are clearing students out of the Hubert Humphrey Job Corps Center in St. Paul after the U.S. Department of Labor issued a notice of termination.

READ MORE: Job Corps graduates concerned about elimination in Trump’s budget

Job Corps funding cut

Big picture view:

The government program has helped young Americans for over 60 years.

It puts a roof over the heads of about 50-thousand youngsters every year, helping them get a high school diploma or a GED, teaching them trades, and even how to drive.

Students now have until June 6 to transition out of Job Corps.

The Trump administration says it is financially unsustainable and calls it a failed experiment, with a cost of over $1.5 billion last year.