Job Corps center in St. Paul sends students home after federal funding terminated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Federal funding cuts are clearing students out of the Hubert Humphrey Job Corps Center in St. Paul after the U.S. Department of Labor issued a notice of termination.
READ MORE: Job Corps graduates concerned about elimination in Trump’s budget
Job Corps funding cut
Big picture view:
The government program has helped young Americans for over 60 years.
It puts a roof over the heads of about 50-thousand youngsters every year, helping them get a high school diploma or a GED, teaching them trades, and even how to drive.
Students now have until June 6 to transition out of Job Corps.
The Trump administration says it is financially unsustainable and calls it a failed experiment, with a cost of over $1.5 billion last year.