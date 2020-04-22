Expand / Collapse search

Jennie-O confirms workers at Willmar, Minnesota plant tested positive for COVID-19

Jennie-O has confirmed workers at their Willmar plant have tested positive for coronavirus.

(FOX 9) - Jennie-O, the Minnesota-based turkey producer, confirmed they have had employees test positive for coronavirus at their plant in Willmar, Minnesota.

The employees who contracted the disease, along with workers who were in close contact with them, are being quarantined. 

In a release, Jennie-O did not say how many employees had tested positive, but did stress the well-being of their team is the highest priority. They went on to say they have increased safety measures like taking temperatures of workers, having on-site nurses, increased sanitation frequency and using protective face coverings

Additionally, Jennie-O said all team members impacted by the virus will continue to receive 100 percent of pay and benefits while they are away from work.

