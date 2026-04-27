Jami Lucas search: Cass County authorities organize search commemorating birthday
CROOKED LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are organizing a search for Jami Lyle Lucas, who disappeared nearly six years ago, and are asking for the community’s help.
Jami Lucas search
What we know:
According to a press release, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with partner agencies, will begin searching at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, in the wooded area near Eastburn Road NE.
The effort marks Lucas’ birthday, and is part of the ongoing investigation into his disappearance, authorities said.
The backstory:
Jami Lucas was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on July 3, 2020, running into the woods off Eastburn Road NE. He has not been seen since.
Despite the years that have passed, deputies say they are still actively searching.
What you can do:
Lucas is described as a 6-foot-tall white man, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Authorities ask anyone who was in the Eastburn Road area on or around July 3, 2020, and may have seen anything unusual, to report it to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be reported directly or submitted anonymously.
Property owners near the search area are also asked to report any suspicious activity.
The Source: Information provided by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.