Jamal Smith murder trial: State rests, Jay Boughton's family wants 'truth'

Prosecutors have rested their case against alleged Highway 169 gunman Jamal Smith who is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder in the July 2021 deadly shooting that claimed the life of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton.

Prosecutors have argued it was a case of road rag with Smith firing the deadly shot after Boughton flipped him off. It is alleged Smith was speeding and driving erratically when he swerved into Boughton’s lane on a rainy, dark night around 10 p.m. Boughton then reportedly honked his horn and gave Smith the middle finger. Boughton was shot once in the head, while his son sat next to him in their pick-up truck.

The 56-year old died at the hospital.

Jailhouse encounter: 'I am a nationwide murderer'

The state’s final witness of their case was Hennepin County jail deputy Bradley Swanson who testified about an alleged jailhouse encounter he had with Smith in December 2021. Swanson told the jury, he was providing security for a jail nurse who was making her rounds on the day after Christmas. Deputy Swanson said, while engaged with another inmate, Smith jumped in verbally. Swanson told him to mind his own business. That’s when Swanson recounted the exchange with Smith:

SMITH: Do you even know who I am?

DEPUTY: Yes, you are inmate Smith.

SMITH: Yes, I am a nationwide murderer.

DEPUTY: Ok, I will note that down.

SMITH: Ok put it in your notes, I don’t care. I’m a murderer.

Why wasn't it recorded?

On cross-examination, the defense questioned why Deputy Swanson is the only one who reported this exchange and why it was not recorded on his body-worn camera. Deputy Swanson said, while his camera was powered on, he did not have it recording, explaining he could not have anticipated the verbal exchange with Smith when it allegedly happened.

After the state rested, Smith’s defense attorney asked for a motion of acquittal, arguing prosecutors failed to provide any evidence that Smith was either the gunman himself or that he aided and abetted or otherwise conspired with anyone else in the Suburban SUV to shoot and kill Boughton last summer. Judge Nicole Engisch rejected the motion, leaving it up to the jury to eventually decide Smith’s fate.

Will Jamal Smith testify?

Smith must still decide whether he wishes to take the witness stand in his own defense. His legal team has argued, one of two other occupants in the vehicle at the time fired the shot that killed Boughton. The state did not call either of the two other men as witnesses, Brandon Smothers and Antoine Smith, no relation.

Judge Engisch has told the jury to expect to hear closing arguments and begin their deliberations on Tuesday.