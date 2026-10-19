ATV crash kills father, teen daughter in northern Minnesota

The Brief A father and his 18-year-old daughter were killed in an ATV rollover crash in Aitkin County Friday. Family members who were following the ATV after lunch called 911 to report the crash. Neither victim was wearing a helmet, and investigators said speed may have been a factor in the crash.



A Big Lake father and his teenage daughter died after their ATV rolled multiple times on a road in Aitkin County on Friday afternoon.

Deadly ATV crash

What we know:

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on 600th Lane in Macville Township, a minimum-maintenance road connecting the Blind Lake ATV Trail to the township road system.

Family members who had just finished lunch and were following the ATV called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday to report the crash.

Responding officers found an ATV that appeared to have rolled several times. Authorities said the driver and passenger were both wearing five-point safety harnesses but were not wearing helmets.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Jacob Jeurissen, and his 18-year-old daughter, Kiara Jeurissen, suffered severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. Investigators said speed may have been a factor but have not determined what caused the ATV to roll over.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol and Hill City Emergency Services assisted at the scene.