Minnesota weather: Sunny and mild Monday before warmer 70s return

The Brief Sunshine and mild temperatures continue Monday, with highs in the 60s. Slight warmer weather arrives Tuesday before widespread 70s return Wednesday. The above-average temperatures continue through much of the week, with a few showers possible Saturday.



Monday brings plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures to Minnesota before highs climb into the 70s by midweek.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a bright and mild start to the week with plenty of sunshine and a few thin clouds passing overhead. Winds are light out of the southeast at around 5 mph.

Temperatures climb into the mid-60s across southern Minnesota, while northern areas stay cooler in the low 50s and 60s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 66 degrees.

Monday night stays quiet under mostly clear skies and a few thin high clouds. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s, with cooler 30s to the north.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday turns a little warmer as sunshine and blue skies continue. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s across much of Minnesota, with some low 70s in southwestern areas.

The warming trend continues Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 70s statewide, with the warmth lasting into the weekend.

Saturday stays mild though a few showers are possible. Sunday brings patchy sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-60s, still above the average high of 57 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)