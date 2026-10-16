Unidentified white powder found in 'suspicious' letter sent to Minnesota Secretary of State

The Brief The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of "suspicious mailings" that were sent to state election officials and election offices throughout the country. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said a letter that was sent to his office on Friday contained an "unidentified white power." The letter was intercepted before it reached the Secretary of State's office and its contents are being tested.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of "suspicious mailings" sent to state election officials and election offices nationwide, including the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar's Minnesota office.

Threatening letter to MN Secretary of State contained ‘unidentified white powder’

What we know:

According to a news release from the Minnesota Secretary of State, on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Administration found a "suspicious mailing addressed to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State."

That piece of mail reportedly contained a "threatening letter and unidentified white powder," officials say. It was intercepted before it was delivered to the office.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service took possession of the mail piece and is testing its contents, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

State officials added this is "related to a series of mailings sent to election offices across the county."

The incident occurred as the general election on Nov. 3 is only 18 days away.

FBI investigating ‘suspicious mailings"

Why you should care:

The FBI released the following statement on multiple suspicious mailings sent across the nation:

"The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens."

MN Secretary of State response

What they're saying:

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon shared the following statement:

"Threats against election workers are unacceptable and should not be tolerated. Our office will not be deterred and will continue to support the thousands of election officials across the state as they administer elections to their communities. We are deeply grateful to the Minnesota Department of Administration and the United States Postal Service for their diligent work in tracking this mailing and intercepting it before it could disrupt the work of our office."

Senator Klobuchar's office sent ‘letter containing suspicious substance’

Local perspective:

Senator Amy Klobuchar said her Minnesota office was also sent a letter that contained a "suspicious substance."

Her full statement can be read below:

"Like has happened across the country, my Minnesota office was sent a letter containing a suspicious substance, and we were promptly notified by the Capitol Police and postal inspectors. Thanks to the postal workers and investigators who identified and intercepted it, no one in our office was in immediate danger. We’re grateful to everyone involved for their quick response and we will continue working closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues."