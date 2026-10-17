St. Thomas says ‘hateful language’ in viral video conflicts with its values

The Brief A viral Instagram video showed a University of St. Thomas student making derogatory comments outside a Turning Point USA event in Minneapolis. The post has garnered more than 300,000 likes and more than 16,000 comments. The university said it does not condone "hateful language" and is addressing the matter under its student code of conduct.



A viral video recorded outside a conservative event in Minneapolis on Wednesday has put a University of St. Thomas student in the spotlight.

What the video shows

Comments caught on camera:

In the video, a woman, who has since been identified as a student, turns around and twice tells someone off camera: "Go back to your own country, b----!"

The person she directed the remarks at is not visible in the video.

A tense exchange:

"Why are you recording me?" she said, after realizing that someone recorded her interaction with the unidentified person.

As of Saturday, the Instagram post had more than 300,000 likes and more than 16,000 comments.

How the university responded

What they're saying:

"The language heard in the video is inconsistent with the university's values and convictions," it said. "As a Catholic university, we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming environment for all and do not condone hateful language being used by anyone in our university community."

What we don't know:

The school did not identify the student or say what action it may take.

The backstory:

The video was recorded outside a Turning Point USA event on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Riley Gaines, a conservative activist and former collegiate swimmer, was the keynote speaker. Turning Point USA is the conservative organization founded by Charlie Kirk. He was shot and killed at a similar event in Utah last year.