Nicole Amor's husband confronts JD Vance over Iran War

The Brief Joey Amor confronted Vice President JD Vance at a CBS News town hall in Michigan on Saturday about what he called "fundamental failures" tied to the March 1 drone strike that killed his wife. Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, was among six soldiers killed in Kuwait one day after the Iran War started. Vance said it was the first time he had heard about the claimed failures.



The widower of a soldier killed in the early days of the Iran war spoke publicly Saturday for the first time since the death of his wife, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor.

Joey Amor presses for accountability

At the town hall:

During the question-and-answer part of a televised CBS News town hall in Michigan on Saturday, Joey Amor confronted Vice President JD Vance.

"Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes, and a lot of fundamental failures, that led up to that," he said.

"I believe CBS [News] has reported on that. My wife has told me things before she passed. There are other soldiers that know things that are being quiet about certain aspects of this," he said. "There's a failure in the leadership, and I want to know how this administration is going to start holding those leaders accountable...."

Vance's response

The other side:

Vance said he had not heard about the concerns before the town hall.

"If there were failures, and I don't doubt that there were," he said. "I just –. This [is] literally the first time I have heard of this is this conversation, and I want to fix that stuff. I do not want this stuff to happen."

Amor and five other soldiers were killed in a drone strike in Kuwait on March 1, one day after the war started.

New scrutiny of the Kuwait strike

What soldiers told AP:

Weeks before the town hall, The Associated Press spoke with soldiers who said the Pentagon did not take Iranian threats to the port in Kuwait seriously enough.