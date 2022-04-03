‘I’ve lost everything’: New Hope apartment fire leaves one injured, dozens displaced

A fire at a New Hope apartment complex Sunday morning left dozens of people without homes.

First responders had to evacuate the building, and rushed one person n to the hospital, according to a news release from the West Metro Fire-Rescue District.

A fire Sunday at an apartment complex near Boone Avenue North and Bass Lake Road in New Hope left dozens of people homeless. (Image Courtesy of Eric Bronson) (FOX 9)

Fire Chief Sarah Larson said firefighters arrived at the scene near Boone Avenue North and Bass Lake Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They saw smoke and fire coming from the first floor. It quickly spread to the second and third-floor balconies.

Some families at the Pheasant Park Apartments woke up to smoke and flames. Others, like Anthony Robinson, weren’t home at the time.

"When I came here, my whole apartment was engulfed in flames. I've just paid off everything almost. I lost everything," Robinson told Fox 9.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are supporting the families during this difficult time.

"It's a lot more than just a fire. It's people's livelihoods," said Jacob Ladenthin, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross.

Ladenthin said the Red Cross provided blankets, worked with Metro Transit to bring some warm buses to provide shelter for residents and worked with the Salvation Army to provide food and other supplies. They’re assisting about 30 people who lived in the right wing of the building. He said families in the other wing can stay in their homes.

The front of the building was almost completely destroyed by the fire. ( (Image Courtesy of Eric Bronson) (FOX 9)

Despite losing everything, Robinson said he does have a reason to feel thankful: His cat, Precious, made it out alive.

"My cat was in there, and thank God through all of that the cat made it," he said. "As long as I got her I got her -- 12 years I've had her -- so long as I got her -- she's OK."

Ladenthin said the Red Cross may open a temporary shelter at a local church if enough families need a place to stay.

Firefighters are still investigating the fire. Larson said early indications are that it started by accident.