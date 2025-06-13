It's the end of the road for beloved bus route 21

The Brief Route 21 has been a key connection between Minneapolis and St. Paul for 70 years. Metro Transit is ending the route to make way for the B Line rapid transit bus service. The agency held a retirement party at its Nicollet Avenue garage on Friday afternoon for former bus operators and riders to share stories about their experiences on the 21.



Metro Transit says Route 21 provides 7,000 rides every weekday, making it one of the agency's busiest routes.

‘The most ridden route right’

What we know:

When it comes to proper sendoffs, few are as unique as this one.

Like any retirement party, there are speeches, proclamations, and, of course, cake, along with going-away gifts.

But instead of celebrating the years of service of a longtime employee, the center of all this attention is a workhorse who also happens to be a bus.

"To our knowledge, this is the first time we have had a party for a bus route we are ending," said Lesley Kandaras, the General Manager of Metro Transit.

Slow and steady

The backstory:

Metro Transit is retiring the Route 21 bus line that ran down Lake Street from Uptown Minneapolis to downtown St. Paul for 70 years.

It will be replaced with the new B Line rapid transit bus service that officials say will be faster and more convenient for riders.

"Route 21 has touched a lot of people's lives," said Kandaras.

Bittersweet sendoff

What they're saying:

Well-known playwright Kevin Kling wrote a play about the route named 21A that he performed off Broadway and around the world.

"It was a bus where hardship knew hardship and people were always willing to help, and it was kind of like a family on that bus," said Kling.

While the 21 is headed for its last stop, regulars are just grateful they were taken for a ride.

"The B-Line is going to be faster, maybe a little nicer. Nothing will ever replace the spirit and the history that is the legendary Route 21," said regular rider Liam Hanley.

The 21 will begin its final trip around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Then the B-Line will take over its route beginning around 4 a.m.

