Isle Royale National Park opening delayed until mid-June due to COVID-19

The opening date of Isle Royale National Park has been delayed to help support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Isle Royale National Park is remote island on Lake Superior that is only accessible by ferry, seaplane or other watercraft. The park was slated to open to visitors on April 16, but has been pushed back to at least June 15. All visitor facilities, including visitor centers, campgrounds and docks will be closed to visitors until June 15 with no services until the opening date.

Visitors who have paid for ferry reservations to the island from either Grand Portage, Minnesota or Houghton, Michigan or for their park entrance fees during the affected closure dates will receive a full refund.

The Houghton Visitor Center in Houghton, Michigan is planning to open on May 18 to provide visitor services and trip planning, although that opening date may be delayed as well.