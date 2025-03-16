Irish traditions celebrated in St. Paul ahead of St. Patrick's Day

The Brief Many event centers hosted St. Patrick’s Day celebrations over the weekend, including the Celtic Junction Art Center. The Celtic Junction Art Center is recognized by many as Minnesota’s Irish cultural center. Sunday’s performance at the art center will be repeated at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres on Monday.



Over the weekend, traditional Irish music and dancing drew crowds around the Twin Cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Celtic Junction hosts St. Patrick's Day event

What we know:

Natalie Nugent O’Shea is the executive director of the Celtic Junction Art Center in St. Paul, which hosted several sold-out shows.

"It doesn’t matter where you’re from, or who you are, it’s infective," Natalie said. "People are playing music together, they’re dancing together, they’re celebrating this deep culture together, and you could be two [years old] or you could be 102 [years old]."

Landmark Center hosts similar events

Big picture view:

Across town, the Landmark Center also filled up for two days of Irish dancing.

More than 600 Irish performers took to the stage.

"It’s good exercise. It’s great camaraderie. It’s lots of fun," Irish Arts Minnesota Vice President Jan Casey told FOX 9.