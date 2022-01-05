Iowa man, Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

article

An Iowa man and his Minnesota son pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, admitting that the entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.

Both Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Daniel Johnson, 26, of Austin, Minnesota, had made social media posts noting their participation in the Capitol riot in the days following the attack. They admitted guilt in a video hearing Tuesday before District of Columbia Judge Dabney Friedrich.

In the plea agreement signed by both men on Dec. 15, they admitted that at about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, they unlawfully entered the Capitol by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate wing door. While inside, they climbed a flight of stairs to the second floor and at one point encountered a line of law enforcement officers.

Advertisement

"Along with a group of other rioters, Johnson and his son, Daniel Johnson, rushed the line of law enforcement officers and helped push through the officers and push open the east rotunda doors, allowing rioters outside of the building to enter. Johnson was at or near the front of the group of rioters on the interior of the Capitol when the doors were opened," the document said.