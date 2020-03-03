Iowa asks residents returning from China, Italy, other countries to 'self-isolate' for 2 weeks

article

Public health officials in Iowa are asking residents who are returning from countries that have seen coronavirus outbreaks to self-isolate for two weeks.

In a statement, the Iowa Department of Public Health made the request for residents who have returned after traveling from:

• China

• Hong Kong

• Iran

• Italy

• Japan

• South Korea

Under the voluntary request, Iowa officials are asking residents to stay home and to monitor their symptoms for 14 days. If they become ill, they are asked to contact their medical providers and inform the doctors of their recent travel.

Fourteen days is believed to be the incubation period for COVID-19 -- meaning the amount of time it typically takes for the illness to begin showing symptoms.

“We recognize staying at home for 14 days is an inconvenience, but it is an important way to limit the spread of a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19. The department urges employers to work with staff to consider flexible leave policies and tele-working options,” wrote IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

The public health officials are also asking citizens to prepare for the impact of coronavirus the same way they would prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine."

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iowa or Minnesota.

Health leaders say people should take the same steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the flu: Wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay home when you’re sick.