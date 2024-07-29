Iowa abortion law: Minnesota clinics ready for increased demand

Minnesota abortion clinics say they are readying for a potential influx in demand after Iowa has enacted a new abortion law.

What is the Iowa abortion law?

The new law, which goes into effect on Monday, prevents most abortions in Iowa after an embryo has detectable cardiac activity.

The law was passed last year, but a legal challenge kept it from going into effect until now. Iowa joins more than a dozen states that have put new abortion restrictions in place following the Dodd decision that overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

There are built-in exceptions, including rape and incest reported to law enforcement, that would allow for an abortion after six weeks in Iowa. There is also an exception for cases where the fetus has a life-threatening condition or endangers the life of the mother.

What is the significance of six weeks?

Around six weeks into a pregnancy is the point where cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. Abortion rights advocates point out that many women don't realize they are pregnant until six weeks or later.

Minnesota clinics ready for increase in demand

In a statement on Monday, Planned Parenthood of the North Central States said they were "adapting care" at Minnesota and Nebraska clinics to deal with increased visits. Iowa clinics will continue to offer abortion and other care services as much as possible under the law.

In Minnesota, Planned Parenthood is bolstering staffing at its Mankato clinic.

"We are doing everything we can to mitigate the harm done by this dangerous policy," said Planned Parenthood Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Traxler during a news conference last week. "Our patient navigators will connect with patients who don't meet the law's requirements, to set them up with appointments in other states and get them the resources to access care."

Minnesota has already seen increases in abortion services after North Dakota and South Dakota put new abortion restrictions in place.

Abortion rights in Minnesota

In 2023, the Minnesota Legislature passed a bill to codify abortion protections for patients and doctors into state law.

Lawmakers attempted to pass a state Equal Rights Amendment that would put abortion rights protections into the state constitution. The amendment would have barred the state from discriminating against a person making a decision about their pregnancy.