Investigators block lanes along I-94 for shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A large police investigation is underway along I-94 in Brooklyn Center for a reported shooting.

Police have blocked lanes headed eastbound on I-94 near I-694 -- just before the Minneapolis city border.

Officers tell FOX 9 an adult male was shot. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are questioning several individuals in the shooting and say they are looking for anyone else.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.