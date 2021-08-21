Investigators block lanes along I-94 for shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A large police investigation is underway along I-94 in Brooklyn Center for a reported shooting.
Police have blocked lanes headed eastbound on I-94 near I-694 -- just before the Minneapolis city border.
Officers tell FOX 9 an adult male was shot. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police are questioning several individuals in the shooting and say they are looking for anyone else.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.