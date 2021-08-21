Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Investigators block lanes along I-94 for shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Police lights flash on the side of I-94 eastbound near I-694 as police investigate a reported shooting.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A large police investigation is underway along I-94 in Brooklyn Center for a reported shooting.

Police have blocked lanes headed eastbound on I-94 near I-694 -- just before the Minneapolis city border.

Officers tell FOX 9 an adult male was shot. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are questioning several individuals in the shooting and say they are looking for anyone else.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.