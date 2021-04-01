Investigators believe 7 Benton County roadside fires were intentionally set

Investigators in Benton County, Minnesota believe a series of seven roadside grass fires may have been intentionally set.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the grass fires that burned in roadside ditches were suspicious due to the frequency of them, the number of them and some evidence left behind. All seven incidents occurred in rural areas northwest of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Between March 29 at 11:30 a.m. and April 1 at 10:50 a.m., crews from the Sheriff’s Office, the Foley Fire Department, Sauk Rapids Fire Department, and the DNR fire crews responded to the series of fires.

Here are the fires in question:

March 29 at about 11:30 a.m. a grass fire was reported in the 2000 block of 55th St NE in Minden Township

March 30 at about 9:25 a.m. a grass fire was reported in the 4700 block of 25th Ave NE in Minden Township

March 31 at about 9:15 a.m. a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 5th Ave NE and 75th St NE in Watab Township

March 31 at about 11:45 a.m. a grass fire was reported on 185th Ave NE near the intersection with Hwy 23 in Maywood Township

March 31 at about 1:00 p.m. a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 180th Ave NE and Hwy 23 in Maywood Township

April 1 at about 10:35 a.m. a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 55th Ave NE and 65th St NE in Mayhew Lake Township

April 1 at about 10:50 a.m. a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 115th St NE and Mayhew Lake Rd NE in Mayhew Lake Township

The Benton County Sheriff is asking anyone with information about the fires to call 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.