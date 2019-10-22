Investigation ongoing into hidden cameras at Mall of America dressing rooms

article

The police investigation is ongoing into a man who allegedly used hidden cameras to watch people undress in fitting rooms at the Mall of America.

In September, a 41-year-old Elk River, Minnesota man was arrested, but later released by police, according to Bloomington police. Shortly after his release, he was inadvertently given a citation, which has since been withdrawn. Bloomington police are continuing to investigate for possible criminal charges. The case remains open.

According to a search warrant, Bloomington police determined the man had placed a hidden camera in a fitting room at Forever 21 and then went into a nearby fitting room to watch on his phone as customers tried on clothes. A manager at the store had called police because she recognized the suspect from a previous incident just months prior.

The document stated, in a police interview, the suspect admitted to putting cameras in the fitting rooms at the Mall of the America because he liked "the thrill." He told police he had done this about 10 times at MOA and other malls in the Twin Cities metro area.

A photo released by Bloomington police showed the cameras were disguised to look like electrical boxes.