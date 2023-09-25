Investigation launched after woman dies at Crow Wing County jail

article

An investigation is underway after a woman died at the county jail in Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says that 54-year-old Shannon Lee Cook was found dead in her bunk on Sept. 23. Despite life-saving measures attempted by both corrections staff and North Ambulance personnel, Cook was pronounced dead at 9:19 a.m. Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded and is investigating the matter, which is routine in all in-custody deaths, according to authorities. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy, the results are pending toxicology results.

No foul play is suspected at this time.