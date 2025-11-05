Inside Minnesota's cannabis safety checks

The Brief Minny Grown underwent inspection by the Office of Cannabis Management Wednesday. The facility in Cannon Falls is preparing to manufacture marijuana vapes and gummies in addition to its current hemp products. Minnesota aims to inspect 2,000 cannabis businesses by next year.



Minnesota's cannabis industry is taking root, with dozens of businesses undergoing a key inspection.

Minny Grown's inspection process

What we know:

Minny Grown, a facility in Cannon Falls, recently underwent an inspection by the Office of Cannabis Management. The inspection focused on security measures like fencing, cameras and alarm systems.

The facility has been in the hemp industry for six years, and is now moving into marijuana production. They plan to manufacture vapes and high-potency gummies, which required significant investment in security.

Minny Grown has installed over 50 cameras, electronic locks on doors and a security fence around the property. The company hopes to expand into cultivation, which will require another inspection.

What they're saying:

"It was pretty painless. We were way over prepared," said Zach Rohr of Minny Grown.

Kirk Johnson from the Office of Cannabis Management added, "We're looking for security systems being in place and operational."

The Office of Cannabis Management's role

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has inspected about 80 businesses so far and aims to complete 2,000 inspections by next year. They work closely with business owners before inspections to ensure compliance.

Inspectors can be detailed, sometimes noting minor issues like the need for self-closing bathroom doors. Minny Grown addressed this during their inspection.

Rohr highlighted the stringent regulations, stating, "This is probably the most regulated industry right now in the state of Minnesota."

What we don't know:

Minny Grown is seeking clarification from OCM on manufacturing both hemp and marijuana products. The timeline for finalizing their license is uncertain, but production could start in days or by Jan. 1 at the latest.