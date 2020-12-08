Inmates, family members protest state's handling of COVID-19 in Minnesota prisons

As COVID-19 infections hit state prisons, an advocacy group says the correctional system is not doing enough to keep prisoners safe from the virus.

Tuesday, inmates and family members sounded off as complaints poured in.

“I don’t think the DOC has properly planned this or they don’t want to do the work, so I hope that Commissioner Snell starts listening to us,” said Angela Hooks, who was granted COVID-19 early release.

After serving five years behind bars for identity theft, Hooks is one of more than 350 people who was granted the early release due to the pandemic. As the virus spreads throughout Minnesota’s prisons, she is among a growing number of inmates and concerned family members sounding the alarm.

“There has to be resolution because I believe the DOC is heightening the infection rate,” Hooks said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, six inmates have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. More than 3,000 have tested positive.

“Our son might not be able to come home, because you keep putting these other people in the cell where he’s not going to be able to recover,” said DeAnn Mottley, whose son is incarcerated.

Inmate advocacy group Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee fielded complaints ranging from poor sanitation to a lack of quarantine options Tuesday. By phone, an inmate at Oak Park Heights explained how fast the virus can spread from one prison to the next.

“They get a phone that says, oh, you know, the guy you just brought here from St. Cloud? He tested positive,” said an inmate named Anthony.

“We’re deeply concerned about issues around the spread of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell, acknowledging the growing concerns.

“I would say that we’ve made attempts to address our population as much as possible.

The commissioner says that significant progress has been made in creating more space. The inmate advocacy group plans to meet with Schnell Thursday. They have a caravan style protest planned for this Saturday at the correctional facility in Rush City.