Inmate dies in Moose Lake Prison, authorities investigating

article

The Brief A 39-year-old man was found dead inside a call at Minnesota Correctional Facility - Moose Lake. An inmate reported a cellmate was unresponsive in his room at about 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Minnesota Department of Corrections officials have not released the identity of the deceased.



A man is dead after being found unresponsive in a cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Moose Lake.

What we know

Prison staff say they responded at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, to a report from another inmate saying that a cellmate was unresponsive in his room.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said the 39-year-old man died despite life-saving efforts from staff.

The incident is still being investigated.

What we don't know

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine what caused the man's death.

DOC officials have not yet released the man's identity.