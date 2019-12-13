Inmate charged in murder of Stillwater prison corrections officer says he's competent for trial

article

The inmate charged in the murder of a Stillwater prison corrections officer says he is competent to stand trial.

Friday, Edward Johnson told a judge he is fit for his upcoming proceedings.

Johnson is charged with murder for beating death of Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm. According to prosecutors, Johnson used a prison-issued hammer and two homemade knives in the July 2018 attack.

An initial trial was postponed as the courts tried to figure out if the now 43-year-old was mentally competent. With Friday’s stipulation, the case is back on track for a trial with Johnson due back in court in February.

