Informal decal turns Minneapolis park into 'George Floyd Park'

A Minneapolis park has gotten an informal name change to honor George Floyd after someone added a decal sticker this weekend.

The decal covers the "Todd" in the George Todd Park sign in South Minneapolis making it "George Floyd Park." The decal is one of the numerous impromptu tributes that have been created for Floyd after his death.

George Todd Park is located along Chicago Avenue near Diamond Lake, about 18 blocks south of the intersection where Floyd was killed at 38th and Chicago.

At that site, another unofficial sign has been placed, turning Chicago Avenue into George Floyd Avenue.