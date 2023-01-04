Incoming California congressman takes oath of office on Superman comic

If you're newly elected to Congress, did you know you don't actually have to swear allegiance to the Constitution on a bible?

In fact, you can use any document that has personal meaning to you.

That's exactly what incoming California Democrat Robert Garcia did when he was sworn in using a copy of an original Superman number 1, courtesy of the Library of Congress.

"Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution," Garcia tweeted Tuesday. "Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress."

In a statement to the New York Post, Garcia's spokesperson said he learned to read and write English reading comics about the Man of Steel.

"Congressman Garcia learned to read and write in English by reading Superman comics so it’s especially exciting he was able to borrow this rare copy from the kind folks at the Library of Congress," Sara Guerrero, a spokeswoman for Garcia, told the newspaper.

The comic Garcia held was published in 1939 and was placed next to other sacred texts used by incoming members of Congress as they took their oaths. The very first comic featuring "Superman" is considered to be a collector's item. In April, a copy of Superman No. 1 sold at auction for a record-breaking $5.3 million, according to the Post.

In November, Garcia tweeted images of two " Superman" comics with the caption: "I’m going to have a hard time deciding which one to check out first."

Fox News contributed to this story.