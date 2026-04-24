Incarcerated man escapes community work assignment, authorities ask public help

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The Brief The Minnesota Department of Corrections says an incarcerated man escaped a work assignment crew on Friday, and are asking the public's help in finding him. Michael L. Vang, 41, removed his GPS monitoring device and fled from the job site around 9 a.m. while working as part of an Institution Community Work Crew based out of Lino Lakes. The DOC warns that anyone who knowingly assists Vang, aids in concealing his whereabouts, or otherwise supports his escape could also be subject to criminal prosecution.



The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is asking help from the public to locate a man that escaped from a community work crew Friday morning.

Incarcerated man escapes work crew

What we know:

The DOC says Michael L. Vang, 41, removed his GPS monitoring device and fled from a job site around 9 a.m.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, though in a mugshot he has a shaved head.

Dig deeper:

Vang was assigned to an Institution Community Work Crew (ICWC) based out of Lino Lakes. He was classified as minimum custody, according to the DOC, making him eligible to participate in the work crew program.

He is currently serving a sentence out of Hennepin County for a weapons possession offense.

Why you should care:

Investigators believe Vang may have received assistance from someone who provided transportation from the work site.

The DOC says that anyone who knowingly assists Vang, aids in concealing his whereabouts, or otherwise supports his escape could also be subject to criminal prosecution.

What's next:

Local law enforcement agencies, along with the DOC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, are actively working to locate him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Vang is urged to call 911 or contact the Minnesota Department of Corrections at 651-603-0026.