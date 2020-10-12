In pandemic-inspired pivot, First Avenue to host weddings, virtual concerts

As First Avenue remains quiet during the pandemic, the Minneapolis concert venue is looking at other ways to make use of the iconic space and give back to the music industry workers.

According to a release, First Avenue is now offering wedding packages, shotgun elopements and engagement sessions. Couples can get married on the First Avenue stage or dance floor in front of family and friends.

The venue is also hosing #SaveOurStages Fest, a streaming festival benefiting the National Independent Venue Association Emergency Relief Fund. The lineup features Foo Fighters, Brittany Howard, FINNEAS, Nathaniel Rateliff, Miley Cyrus, and more. There will also be a livestreamed performance in the First Avenue Mainroom with Dizzy Fae. The festival takes place Oct. 16-18.

Additionally, several upcoming livestreamed concerts are offering a portion of their proceeds to First Avenue.

Hippo Campus’s Dream Streams on Oct 15 & 22 at 8PM -- Hippo Campus’ Dream Streams is composed of two hometown shows, filmed live at First Avenue. Each night includes a separate set list pulling from the band’s catalog, along with never-before-heard tracks.

The Dirty Nil - "Dancing 2 Thrash" Virtual Tour with The Anti-Queens | Oct 15 at 7PM

Kevin Morby | Oct 16 at 8PM

Sylvan Esso – From the Satellite | Oct 20, Nov 17, & Dec 1 at 8PM

Lucinda Williams Livestream Series - Lu's Jukebox | Thursdays, Oct 22–Dec 31 at 7PM

PUPTHEBAND This Stream Sucks A** Livestream Experience | Oct 23 at 8PM

Mike Krol’s Halloween Deadstream | Oct 29 at 8PM

The Mipso Show (vol 1) - Album Release Celebration: A One-Night-Only Virtual Event | Oct 29 at 7PM

Okkervil River - Rarities & Requests: Streaming Edition | Oct 29 at 8PM

Skatalites “Skalloween” Virtual Tour Livestream | Oct 30 at 8:30PM

Donovan Woods (Virtually) Live with Lullanas | Nov 5 at 7PM

The Jayhawks | Nov 29 & Jan 10, 2021

For more information, visit first-avenue.com.