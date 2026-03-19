Impersonating a police officer would be a felony in MN if proposed bill becomes law

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The Brief Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman is proposing stiffer penalties for impersonating a police officer. Sen. Hoffman and his wife were shot by an assassin posing as a police officer in June 2025. Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were also killed. The bill in its current form would make impersonating an officer a felony instead of a misdemeanor.



Impersonating a police officer could get offenders a stronger punishment in Minnesota because of an assassin’s attacks on lawmakers last June.

Bill proposes stiffer penalties for impersonating police

Big picture view:

Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark died in the shooting at their home.

Senator John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and his wife, Yvette, survived the attack at their home, along with their daughter, Hope.

Sen. Hoffman is proposing an enhancement for crimes committed while impersonating a police officer.

His bill would make impersonating an officer a felony instead of a misdemeanor.

It passed through committee unanimously on Thursday and if it becomes law, it would take effect on August 1.

What they're saying:

Sen. Hoffman emphasized the significance of the bill while speaking at the Minnesota State Capitol.

"I was almost killed," Sen. Hoffman said. "My wife was almost killed and my daughter had a gun faced in her face by an individual who looked like a police officer had a vehicle that looked like a police vehicle. Yelled 'this is police' had his license plate that said police on it was wearing everything that you would think a police officer is, but you know what, Mr. Chair, he was not a police officer."