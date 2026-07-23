New law: Impersonating police becomes a felony in Minnesota beginning Aug. 1

The Brief Impersonating a police officer will become a felony in Minnesota beginning Aug. 1. The law change was inspired by the shooting of Minnesota representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as Minnesota senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. The man who committed the attacks, Vance Boelter, was sentenced on Thursday to prison,



A bill sponsored by Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman—the victim of an assassination attempt in June 2025—will make impersonating a police officer punishable as a felony in Minnesota.

FULL LIST: New Minnesota laws that take effect Aug. 1

Impersonating police in Minnesota

What we know:

Beginning on Aug. 1, Minnesota law will be amended to upgrade impersonating an officer from a misdemeanor to a felony. Penalties associated with the crime will also increase, carrying a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Meanwhile, impersonating an officer while committing another crime would carry a potential sentence of five years in prison.

Dig deeper:

The law change was inspired by the shooting of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

"The intent is to utilize these increased penalties as a deterrent, so people will understand that there are more serious consequences if they try to do this and, secondly, if, in fact, they commit those offenses to make it possible for a judge to sentence them to longer terms," said Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park), last legislative session.

Sen. John Hoffman and Yvette were shot multiple times in June by a suspect dressed as a police officer.

The same suspect, Vance Boelter, was charged with the murders of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Big picture view:

On Thursday, Boelter was sentenced to two life terms plus 40 years in prison for the killing of former state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband John.

During the attack, Boelter successfully evaded police for hours after impersonating a police officer when showing up at their homes to carry out the assassination attempts.